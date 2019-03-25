|
|
Ina was born on September 12, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Ina was a resident of Cottontown, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Interment will follow in Jake Link Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Friday 10am-2pm at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Austin & Bell to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 25, 2019