Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Ina Gertrude Ross


1946 - 2019
Ina Gertrude Ross Obituary
Ina was born on September 12, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Ina was a resident of Cottontown, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Interment will follow in Jake Link Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Friday 10am-2pm at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Austin & Bell to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 25, 2019
