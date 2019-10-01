"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene B. Kirkland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene B. Kirkland Obituary
KIRKLAND Irene B., age 92 of Mechanicsville, passed away October 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John M. Kirkland Jr., her parents James H. and Sallie B. Parker, three brothers and a sister. She is survived by five daughters: Pat Sawyer, Carolyn Shouse (Bubba), Sharon Paravati (Andy), Faye Harris, Karen Brooks (Johnny), nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, also a special friend Bob Heim. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and Busch Gardens. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now