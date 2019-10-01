|
KIRKLAND Irene B., age 92 of Mechanicsville, passed away October 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John M. Kirkland Jr., her parents James H. and Sallie B. Parker, three brothers and a sister. She is survived by five daughters: Pat Sawyer, Carolyn Shouse (Bubba), Sharon Paravati (Andy), Faye Harris, Karen Brooks (Johnny), nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, also a special friend Bob Heim. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and Busch Gardens. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Oct. 1, 2019