Mrs. Hendrick was born on April 23, 1931 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Mrs. Hendrick was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 4th at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in the La Crosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at 6315 N. Center Dr., Suite 233, Norfolk, VA 23502.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on July 2, 2019