Isaac was born on August 13, 1947 and passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 and 10am to 11am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield. The funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Cody Dean officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 18, 2019