Ivy was born on June 29, 1927 and passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Ivy was a resident of Powhatan, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, with Pastor Douglas C. Bredemeier Sr. officiating. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Kindred Hospice Foundation 3350 Riverwood Parkway Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30339 www.kindredhospicefoundation.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia 30339 or online at www.kindredhospicefoundation.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 1, 2019