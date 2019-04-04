Charlie Burton went to be with the Lord suddenly on March 29th, 2019. Born January 15, 1938 in Richmond, VA to Margaret M. and William L. Burton. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara. Charlie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet; his sons, Kevin T. Honey (Katie) and Keir M. Burton (Nicole); his grandchildren, Tyler and Sean Honey, and Tristain, Charlotte (called Charlie after her grandfather) and Emma Burton; his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Leandra Armour; his niece, Elizabeth Orsbon (Duane), and her children William, Sydney, Brandon Phelps (Justin) and their children, and Shane (Mary) and their children; and his best friend, Bo Perdue (Dee).



Charlie had a nearly 45 year partnership with Lin Wilcox, and they were joined by Cheryl Gorman to create Burton, Wilcox, and Gorman LTD. Charlie left his mark on many homes in the greater Richmond area and beyond.



Charlie had the heart of an artist. He loved his family, waterfalls, sunrises and sunsets, the ocean (he was a Coast Guard veteran), architecture, manta rays, and music from the 50's and 60's (even though the songs would stick in his head for weeks at a time).



There will be a time of remembrance at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel on April 5th from 5 to 7 p.m., and a memorial service with reception at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on April 6th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlie's honor to the Heart of Virginia Council of Scouts BSA. Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary