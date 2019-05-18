Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for J. Goering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. William "Bill" Goering


07/12/1930 - 05/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J. William "Bill" Goering Obituary
J. William was born on July 12, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

J. William was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

He graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1948 and the University of Michigan, School of Dentistry in 1955.

He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and was stationed in at Ft. Eustis, Newport News, Va. where he met and married his wife in 1957.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, with the family to receive friends one hour prior. Entombment is immediately following the Mass in Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church the Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.