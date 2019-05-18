J. William was born on July 12, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



J. William was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.



He graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1948 and the University of Michigan, School of Dentistry in 1955.



He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and was stationed in at Ft. Eustis, Newport News, Va. where he met and married his wife in 1957.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, with the family to receive friends one hour prior. Entombment is immediately following the Mass in Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church