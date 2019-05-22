|
|
Jack was born on November 15, 1949 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Jack was a resident of Dinwiddie, Virginia at the time of passing.
Jack attended Midway School, graduated from Dinwiddie High School and went on to attend Richard Bland College before entering the military.
He proudly served with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Baptist Church (Handicap Ramp Fund), 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 22, 2019