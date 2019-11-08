Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Jack H. Moore


Jack H. Moore
Jack H. Moore Obituary
Jack was born on November 25, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Mr. Moore served his country for four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War and served a combined 40 years as a police officer for the City of Petersburg, Richard Bland College, and J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (donate.lovetotherescue.org).
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 8, 2019
