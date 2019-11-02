|
|
Jackson was born on June 17, 1998 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
He graduated from Midlothian High School and went on to study at both the University of South Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Salisbury Presbyterian Church, 13621 W. Salisbury Road Midlothian, VA 2311.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rams in Recovery at VCU or .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 2, 2019