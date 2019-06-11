|
|
Jacquelin passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Jacquelin was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Cloverhill Baptist Church, 3100 Old Courthouse Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236, with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cloverhill Baptist Church.
