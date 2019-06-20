|
Jacqueline was born on September 13, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Jacqueline was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
After attending John Marshall High School, she began her career at Life Insurance Company of Virginia, followed by the State Department of Labor.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Westhampton Memorial Park, Patterson Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contribution considerations be made for the Greater Richmond Chapter, , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va.
