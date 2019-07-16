|
|
Jacqueline was born on November 17, 1924 and passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Jacqueline was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends just prior to the service, beginning at 10:00am. Interment at Southlawn Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Baptist Church ( https://www.secondbaptistpetersburg.org /) or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 16, 2019