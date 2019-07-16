Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Showalter Wilkinson


11/17/1924 - 07/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Showalter Wilkinson Obituary
Jacqueline was born on November 17, 1924 and passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Jacqueline was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends just prior to the service, beginning at 10:00am. Interment at Southlawn Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Baptist Church ( https://www.secondbaptistpetersburg.org /) or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.