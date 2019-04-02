|
|
Jacquelyn was born on August 27, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Jacquelyn was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Jacquelyn graduated from John Marshall High School.
The family will receive friends 11 to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. in Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 2, 2019