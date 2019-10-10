|
|
Jacquelynn was born on January 28, 1953 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
She received her elementary education at Second Mount Olive Elementary School, Little Plymouth, VA.
Nephews - Timothy Brown, Marcus Dungee, James Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Kennard L. Drumgold, Ian Brown, Kevin Dungee-Anderson; Great Nieces - Kailah Evans, Briana Dungee, Maliyah Epps; Great Nephews - Jaeden Perini -Anderson, Michael Dungee, Timothy Anderson II, Camden Dungee-Mason, Caeden Ellington, Christian Epps; Special Family Friends - Angel Walker, Ava and Amira Walker, Maleah Walker, Helen Tucker, Janice Piercy; Special Nephews - Isaiah and Deonte Beasley; and a host of other special cousins, friends, and "sister friends." A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 11th at Fifth Baptist Church Richmond, VA with a viewing one hour prior to the service. A public viewing will be held 5-7pm Thursday, October 10th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, with the family receiving friends from 5-6 PM.
