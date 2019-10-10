Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Fifth Baptist Church
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelynn Dungee-Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelynn Dungee-Byrd


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelynn Dungee-Byrd Obituary
Jacquelynn was born on January 28, 1953 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She received her elementary education at Second Mount Olive Elementary School, Little Plymouth, VA.

Nephews - Timothy Brown, Marcus Dungee, James Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Kennard L. Drumgold, Ian Brown, Kevin Dungee-Anderson; Great Nieces - Kailah Evans, Briana Dungee, Maliyah Epps; Great Nephews - Jaeden Perini -Anderson, Michael Dungee, Timothy Anderson II, Camden Dungee-Mason, Caeden Ellington, Christian Epps; Special Family Friends - Angel Walker, Ava and Amira Walker, Maleah Walker, Helen Tucker, Janice Piercy; Special Nephews - Isaiah and Deonte Beasley; and a host of other special cousins, friends, and "sister friends." A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 11th at Fifth Baptist Church Richmond, VA with a viewing one hour prior to the service. A public viewing will be held 5-7pm Thursday, October 10th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, with the family receiving friends from 5-6 PM.
Published in Vincent Funeral Home on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now