Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
James A. Hailey


James A. Hailey Obituary
James was born on July 23, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

James "Jimmy" Albert Hailey, 79, of Richmond passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Sunday, December 22 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the , or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 16, 2019
