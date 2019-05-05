|
James passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Jimmy is a 1991 UEI graduate, where he received his Engineering Degree with a focus on Broadcast.
The family will receive guests at a Memorial Gathering Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Chapel Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Gum Springs United Methodist Church, 191 Cross County Rd., Gum Springs, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in honor of Jimmy.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 5, 2019