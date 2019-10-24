Home

James Beverly Cocke


03/23/1938 - 10/23/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Beverly Cocke Obituary
James was born on March 23, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

He attended Randolph Macon College and worked at United Virginia Bank for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 24, 2019
