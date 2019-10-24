|
James was born on March 23, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
He attended Randolph Macon College and worked at United Virginia Bank for many years.
James Beverly Cocke, 81, of Hanover County passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 24, 2019