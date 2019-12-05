|
James passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, SC. The family will receive friends at the home of his brother, Tommy Bomar, 148 Brook St., Wellford, SC.
Published in Mimms Funeral Service, Inc. - Richmond on Dec. 5, 2019