James passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Jim joined the Air Force following high school, and scored 100% on a logic aptitude test, which launched his lifetime career with large, mainframe computers.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Chapel and Columbarium. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 St. Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond VA 23229 , Richmond Chapter 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060 (804) 527-3702 https://www.cancer.org.
He greatly admired Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods for their superb abilities and contributions to the game.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 10, 2019