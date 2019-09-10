Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Chapel and Columbarium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bower

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Bower Obituary
James passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Jim joined the Air Force following high school, and scored 100% on a logic aptitude test, which launched his lifetime career with large, mainframe computers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Chapel and Columbarium. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 St. Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond VA 23229 , Richmond Chapter 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060 (804) 527-3702 https://www.cancer.org.

He greatly admired Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods for their superb abilities and contributions to the game.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now