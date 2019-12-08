Home

James Constantine Dimitris


12/05/1931 - 12/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Constantine Dimitris Obituary
James was born on December 5, 1931 and passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

James was born in Athens, Greece, where he earned a medical degree.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 8, 2019
