James was born on December 5, 1931 and passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
James was born in Athens, Greece, where he earned a medical degree.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
