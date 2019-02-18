"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 222-8601
James Thagard
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
James D. "Jimmy" Thagard


James "Jimmy" D. Thagard, 75, of Center Cross, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Thagard; parents, Earl and Gladys Falwell; and grandson, Ryan Thagard. He is survived by his daughter, Jami Grablewski (Dwayne); grandchildren, Adam, Anthony (Lacey), Nikolas, Devon; great-grandson, Hansen, Jr.; and a host of faithful friends and neighbors. Jimmy served in the U. S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. He belonged to the Masons, Babcock Lodge # 32, the Moose Lodge # 2133 and Local # 10 Plumbers and Steamfitters. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231 where services will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park. At the conclusion of the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Nelsen Reception Center. The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and the hospice organizations for their exceptional care during his period of declining health. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Feb. 18, 2019
