E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
James E. Wallace


11/02/1937 - 12/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Wallace Obituary
James was born on November 2, 1937 and passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Monumental Baptist Church, 2925 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with the Reverend Duane Guridy officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monumental Baptist Church.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 8, 2019
