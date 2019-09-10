Dr. James Edward Maggard, 90, left this earth to be present with the Lord on the morning of Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Eula Parsons Maggard; a son, Danny Edward Maggard; sister, Evelyn Kucherer; brother, Jesse Maggard and a granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Davis. James is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Rosalie Maggard; children, Rosalyn Mellon (Richard), Ron Maggard (Frances), Debbie Dunbar (Cecil), Julie Davis (Jerry), Jami Brinson (Shane); 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Geraldine Maggard; his furry four legged companion, Abby and several nieces, nephews and devoted church family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. James pastored in Arizona and Missouri prior to relocating to Virginia. In Virginia his faithful work continued. He became pastor of Broadway Baptist Church for the next 50 years, was a professor at Atlantic Baptist Bible College and founder of Broadway Christian School. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave in Hopewell. His funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N 15th Ave in Hopewell. Final rest will be in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N 15th Ave, Hopewell VA 23860. Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Sept. 10, 2019