Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Grove Christian Church
3881 Hadensville- Fife Rd.
Goochland, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Waldrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Waldrop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Waldrop Obituary
James passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

James was a resident of Goochland, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a proud member of the Cabell Masonic lodge and Blue Run Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, located at 11020 West Broad St. Glen Allen, VA 23060. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Forest Grove Christian Church, located at 3881 Hadensville- Fife Rd. Goochland, VA 23063. Interment will follow at the Waldrop- Thurston family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Goochland Fire and Rescue, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now