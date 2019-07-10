|
|
James passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
James was a resident of Goochland, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a proud member of the Cabell Masonic lodge and Blue Run Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, located at 11020 West Broad St. Glen Allen, VA 23060. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Forest Grove Christian Church, located at 3881 Hadensville- Fife Rd. Goochland, VA 23063. Interment will follow at the Waldrop- Thurston family cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Goochland Fire and Rescue, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 10, 2019