|
|
James passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
James was a resident of Rockville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Monday July 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8PM at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted 11AM Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA. Entombment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to either Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Mission Fund, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA 23059; VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284; Hanover Crew Foundation, P.O. Box 2553, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 or Goochland Benevolence Fund, 2938 River Road West #1, Goochland, VA 23063.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 30, 2019