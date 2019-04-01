Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
James Elliott

James Elliott Obituary
James passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

James was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Wednesday, April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Swift Creek Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va. on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Swift Creek Baptist Church 7511 North Spring Run Road Midlothian VA 23112 Ryland and Laila's college savings In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ryland and Laila's college savings.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 1, 2019
