James Felton (Jim) Folsom


09/01/1945 - 04/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James was born on September 1, 1945 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

James was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

A private interment will follow. APR 28. 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com APR 28. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com APR 29. 11:00 AM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at , or the at The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 25, 2019
