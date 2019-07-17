|
|
James passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Born to the late James Guthrie Smith Sr. and Anne Wright Smith in 1922, he attended McGuire's School and the University of Richmond.
He then volunteered for the Navy Air Corps and served his country in WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Virginia.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to (michaeljfox.org).
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 17, 2019