Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gutherie Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Gutherie Smith Obituary
James passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Born to the late James Guthrie Smith Sr. and Anne Wright Smith in 1922, he attended McGuire's School and the University of Richmond.

He then volunteered for the Navy Air Corps and served his country in WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Virginia.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to (michaeljfox.org).
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now