Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Shackelferd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. (Jimmy) Shackelferd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James H. (Jimmy) Shackelferd Obituary
James passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3400 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church 3400 Courthouse Road North Chesterfield VA 23236 Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church 3400 Courthouse Road North Chesterfield VA 23236 Graveside Ceremony Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease P,O, Box 5014 Hagerstown , Maryland 23222-5014 (800) 708-7644 .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.