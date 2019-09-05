|
James passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3400 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 5, 2019