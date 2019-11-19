|
|
James was born on June 1, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Jim grew up in the suburbs, attending public schools in Mount Lebanon, Pa. After graduating high school in 1955, Jim entered Catholic seminary in Loretto, Pa., with the intent to become a Franciscan priest.
There will be no viewing, as Jim wished to be cremated. His cremated remains will be committed to the earth as he wished in a private service at The Garth, Reveille United Methodist Church, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would ask that you do some random act of kindness for someone you don't even know...or.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 19, 2019