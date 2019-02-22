|
Mr. Glasscock was born on May 11, 1927 and passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Mr. Glasscock was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was the retired manager of Star Value Supermarket in Lawrenceville, an honorary life member of the Brodnax Volunteer Fire Department and a World War ll Army Veteran.
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday February 24th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park with full American Legion Post 79 military honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sanford Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 361, Brodnax, VA 23920 or to the Brodnax Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 398, Brodnax, VA 23920.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 22, 2019