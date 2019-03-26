|
|
James was born on November 11, 1924 and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Vergara proudly served in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) during World War 11, including the Pacific Theater.
A prayer vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress Street, Hopewell, VA, with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Monroe Park, Richmond, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com Wake Service MAR 28. 6:00 PM St. James Catholic Church 510 W. Poythress St. Hopewell, VA, 23860 Wake Service begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 26, 2019