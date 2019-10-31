Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
James Lee Epps Sr. Obituary
James was born on December 14, 1948 and passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

He attended Newport News Public Schools.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 31, 2019
