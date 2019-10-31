|
James was born on December 14, 1948 and passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
He attended Newport News Public Schools.
The family will receive friends at Noon Thursday, November 7 with a memorial service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294. Interment will be private. Donna Tyler-Miller October 30, 2019 at 2:14 pm - Reply My dad.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 31, 2019