James passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
He graduated from Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Virginia, in 1951, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Elon College in 1955.
Upon graduation, he joined the Army, where he served in the White House during President Dwight David Eisenhower's administration.
Over the years, he was a Freemason in the Masonic Lodge and a member of the local Ruritan Club. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, located at 11020 West Broad Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, in the Chapel at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002. In addition, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Simms Center within Lakewood Manor, located at 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, Va.
The family encourages flowers or memorial donations to the , whose mission is to honor and empower wounded veterans injured while protecting our great nation and independence.
