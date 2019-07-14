Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McQuillen Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James McQuillen Martinez Obituary
James passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

James was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Jim was a graduate of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Washington and Lee University (B.A., 1974) in Lexington and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville (M.Ed., 1977).

Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI)-Virginia, https://namivirginia org/donate/.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.