James passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
James was a resident of Wilsons, Virginia at the time of passing.
Hunter served in the US Army for twenty years with posts in Korea, Germany, Washington, Kentucky and Georgia.
Services will be private. Services will be private We encourage you to share your most beloved memories of James here, so that the family and other loved ones can always see it.
Hunter always lent a helping hand when he could so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to a .
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 1, 2019