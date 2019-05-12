Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
James Quentin Marchant

James Quentin Marchant Obituary
James passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

James was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School then attended Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Richmond, on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 12, 2019
