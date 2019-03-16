|
|
James was born on December 19, 1948 and passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
James was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Branzelle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Rd, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 16, 2019