Mr. Saylor was born on June 5, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Mr. Saylor was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Saylor was the Chief of Logistics for Fort Pickett in Blackstone, VA., a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid walker who especially loved the mountains of North Carolina and the Tobacco Heritage Trail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake County SPCA at 11764 US Hwy 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 18, 2019