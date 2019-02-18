Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
James Sterling Saylor


1948 - 2019
James Sterling Saylor Obituary
Mr. Saylor was born on June 5, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Mr. Saylor was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Saylor was the Chief of Logistics for Fort Pickett in Blackstone, VA., a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid walker who especially loved the mountains of North Carolina and the Tobacco Heritage Trail.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake County SPCA at 11764 US Hwy 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 18, 2019
