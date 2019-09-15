Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Greenbrier, VA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Greenbrier, VA
James Steven (Steve) Dickson


1953 - 2019
James Steven (Steve) Dickson Obituary
James was born on January 30, 1953 and passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

The funeral service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 18th at Calvary Baptist Church in Greenbrier with Rev. Donny Bryant and Rev. Gary Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, September 17th at Austin & Bell Funeral Home and 10am until the hour of service at Calvary Baptist. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 15, 2019
