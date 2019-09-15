|
|
James was born on January 30, 1953 and passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
The funeral service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 18th at Calvary Baptist Church in Greenbrier with Rev. Donny Bryant and Rev. Gary Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, September 17th at Austin & Bell Funeral Home and 10am until the hour of service at Calvary Baptist. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery.
