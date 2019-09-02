Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stonestreet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stonestreet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Stonestreet Obituary
James passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice who took wonderful care of Robbie. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 1504 Santa Rosa Rd., Suite 114 Richmond, VA US 23229.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice who took wonderful care of Robbie.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now