|
|
James passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice who took wonderful care of Robbie. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 1504 Santa Rosa Rd., Suite 114 Richmond, VA US 23229.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice who took wonderful care of Robbie.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 2, 2019