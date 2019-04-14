Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
James T. (Jimmy) Stroud

James T. (Jimmy) Stroud Obituary
James passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

James was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Jimmy was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Hanover Fire & EMS, 13326 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 14, 2019
