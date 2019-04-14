|
James was born on December 11, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
James was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
In 1958, Jim married Joyce A. Young and moved to upstate New York, where he attended Clarkson College and began working for Reynolds Metals (Alcoa) in Massena, N.Y., where his three children were born.
After graduation from high school, Jim joined the U.S. Marines and was stationed at Lake Mead, Nev., where he proudly served his country for three years.
Private interment will be held in the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Fellowship Community Church of Mechanicsville, P.O. Box 2252, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 14, 2019