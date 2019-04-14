Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tanner


12/11/1935 - 04/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Tanner Obituary
James was born on December 11, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

James was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

In 1958, Jim married Joyce A. Young and moved to upstate New York, where he attended Clarkson College and began working for Reynolds Metals (Alcoa) in Massena, N.Y., where his three children were born.

After graduation from high school, Jim joined the U.S. Marines and was stationed at Lake Mead, Nev., where he proudly served his country for three years.

Private interment will be held in the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Fellowship Community Church of Mechanicsville, P.O. Box 2252, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.