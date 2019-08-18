|
WALKER, James Wesley, Sr.; 84, long-time resident of Mechanicsville and King William County, Virginia; departed this life on August 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia McDonough Walker. James is survived by his daughter and son-in-Law, Marie W. and Grayson Jennings, his son, James Wesley Walker, Jr.; his grandchildren, Jessica Duffer (Scott), Julie Jennings, Jared Jennings, Christopher Walker (Shaina), Alison Fox (Brian); five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mildred Lord. James was born December 27, 1934. He retired from the City of Richmond and enjoyed retirement spending time with the grandchildren and his hunting dogs. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home 7300 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A graveside service will be held, 11 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St., Richmond, VA 23220. A celebration of life reception will follow graveside services back at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Commonwealth Assisted Living at Farnham-Memory Care, , or Hospice of Virginia, Tappahannock.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Aug. 18, 2019