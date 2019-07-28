Home

James (Jim) Whelan


03/04/1933 - 07/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James (Jim) Whelan Obituary
James was born on March 4, 1933 and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He went to Salesianum High School and the University of Delaware before entering the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1956.

He had a 10-year career with the Seabees Construction Battalion of the Navy, that took the family up and down the east coast and to London.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., North Chesterfield, at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Mass of Christian Burial Catholic Church of the Epiphany 11000 Smoketree Drive Richmond VA 23236.
