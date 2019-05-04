Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
James William Smith


02/22/1934 - 05/02/2019
James William Smith Obituary
James was born on February 22, 1934 and passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

James was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Smith retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major after 22 years of service.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Entombment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Mr. James Smith.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 4, 2019
