Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for James McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Winfred (Jim) McDonough


01/22/1931 - 05/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Winfred (Jim) McDonough Obituary
James was born on January 22, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a resident of the Masonic Home of Virginia for the past 12 years. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service, with Masonic Rites will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, VA 23231.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, VA 23231.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now