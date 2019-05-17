|
|
James was born on January 22, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
James was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a resident of the Masonic Home of Virginia for the past 12 years. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service, with Masonic Rites will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, VA 23231.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 17, 2019